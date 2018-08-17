Three new food and beverage choices are coming to the Palm Beach Outlets.
They include Burger King, Moe's Southwest Grill and debuting for the first time in Florida Caribou Coffee.
“We pride ourselves on handcrafting the highest-quality beans into the finest coffee beverages in the world and we look forward to serving the community at Palm Beach Outlets,” said Nick Schaefer, senior vice president of Licensing and Food Service for Caribou Coffee in a statement.
Palm Beach Outlets Current Food Options
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
Cucina Pizza by Design
FirstWatch
TooJay's
Pei Wei
Red Robin
Subway
Sbarro
Tobu