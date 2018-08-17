Three new food and beverage choices are coming to the Palm Beach Outlets.

They include Burger King, Moe's Southwest Grill and debuting for the first time in Florida Caribou Coffee.

“We pride ourselves on handcrafting the highest-quality beans into the finest coffee beverages in the world and we look forward to serving the community at Palm Beach Outlets,” said Nick Schaefer, senior vice president of Licensing and Food Service for Caribou Coffee in a statement.

Palm Beach Outlets Current Food Options

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Cucina Pizza by Design

FirstWatch

TooJay's

Pei Wei

Red Robin

Subway

Sbarro

Tobu

Also coming soon will be Noire Salon & Nail Bar, True Religion, and Five Below, which was first reported in the Palm Beach Post.

Also opening this fall will be a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store.