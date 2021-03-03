This year's Honda Classic Lilly Pulitzer design

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Only on 5, Tuesday, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus talked to WPTV NewsChannel 5 about The Honda Classic teaming up with Lilly Pulitzer to help the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.

The couple showed off this year's "Print with a Purpose" at their North Palm Beach Home.

“My wife’s jacket is pretty. Look at that, you got a bear on here, and our foundation logo, all kinds of little flowers. Lilly did a nice job with that. [Lilly’s] been very good at helping us with the foundation,” said Jack Nicklaus.

“For the last four years, she has actually designed a pattern for the Honda Classic. But this year, they decided to go a little bit further and they are calling it “Print with a Purpose.” And Lilly did this for us, she’s made a wonderful donation,” said Barbara Nicklaus.

This year's sales of the line will benefit Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in support of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The Lilly Pulitzer print features, of course, bears, hearts, golf balls, flags, and tees.

Here are some of the pieces you can get from the new "Print for a Purpose" line that was created by @LillyPulitzer for this year's @TheHondaClassic benefiting @Nicklaus4Kids pic.twitter.com/MlzugltEhZ — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 3, 2021

Lilly Pulitzer is also making a $35,000 donation to the Nicklaus Health Care foundation.

“We are proud to launch our first Print with Purpose of 2021 with Honda Classic Cares benefitting the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in support of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. So much has changed in the past year and what has remained true is the incredible impact that Honda Classic Cares makes in this community and we are proud to be part of it.” said Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer in a statement. “We are excited to welcome the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation into this Print with Purpose and admire their commitment to providing the best care to all children.”

You can find the line in all three Palm Beach stores or purchase online.

Since the Honda Classic's inception, the tournament has raised $50 million for charity and helped 90,000 children last year.

