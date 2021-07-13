THIS WEEKEND: The Queen of comedy, tribute shows and more laughs

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend is filled with tribute bands and lots of a-list laughs.

1) Sommore - West Palm Beach

Sommore reigns as the undisputed “Queen of Comedy.” This trendsetting, highly-acclaimed veteran entertainer is widely considered one of America’s top funny women. With a winning combination of class and sass, Sommore offers audiences a hilarious, yet piercing look at today's issues from a woman’s perspective. Oprah Winfrey proclaimed her “a force to be reckoned with in the new millennium.”

Sommore will be at the Palm Beach Improv at Rosemary Square with four shows on Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

2) Eddie Griffin - Boca Raton

A popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990.

Eddie has four shows at the Boca Black Box Theater on Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $46.45 plus tax and fee.

3) Aerosmith Tribute - Wellington

Aerosmith Tribute by Jaded will perform a free show at the Wellington Amphitheater on Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

Organizers say you should bring your own lawn chair or blanket for seating.

4) Beach Boy Tribute Band - Jupiter

The Beach Bouys is an authentic recreation of all your favorite Beach Boys music and they will perform a free concert at Downtown Abacoa Amphitheater on Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

5) ELO Tribute Band - Lake Park

Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m. at the Lake Park Black Box.

Songs include hits like Mr. Blue sky, Telephone Line, Living Thing, Don’t Bring Me Down and many, many more, plus some of the deep cuts that Jeff Lynne wrote during the '70s.