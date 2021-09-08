THIS WEEKEND: NFL is back!, Disney on Ice, Fright Nights casting, Boxing match, and theater

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend's 5 Fun Things list has an eclectic group of activities. From sporting events to a little Disney magic there is something for everyone.

1) NFL Football on WPTV



Thursday night the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys vs Superbowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m.

Sunday night it's the Chicago Bears vs the Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m.

Featured Sunday Night Football Bar of the week: Jumby Bay in Jupiter will have specials on beer buckets and discounts on appetizers.

2) Disney on Ice - Sunrise

Mickey’s Search Party will play the BB&T Center in Sunrise from Sept. 9-12 (as well as the FTX Arena in Miami, formally the AAA, from Sept. 16-19). Fans will witness world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts. During the show, the audience will look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. You can see characters from Frozen, Toy Story, Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more. Tickets start at $25 plus tax and fee.

3) Fright Nights Casting Call - West Palm Beach

Fright Nights is looking for energetic scare actors to join its “family of freaks.” Participants must be at least 16 years old unless they have a parent who will volunteer to work alongside them. Both paid and volunteer positions are available with all levels of experience. Event organizers also are seeking carpenters, construction crews, makeup artists, and makeup helpers. You can audition at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater at Coral Sky at noon on Sunday, Sept. 12.

4) Triller Fighter Club - Hollywood

Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Undisputed World Champion Evander ‘The Real Deal’ Holyfield will battle Former UFC Heavyweight World Champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort in an eight-round clash. The fight is Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. Tickets start at $81 plus tax and fee.

5) Treasure Coast Theater - Port St. Lucie

Treasure Coast Theatre continues the season with the Off-Broadway hit, “Love Loss and What I Wore.” The show runs the next three weekends and tickets are $25.

Treasure Coast Theatre is a new theatre located on South Federal Highway in Port St. Lucie in the Town Centre Shopping Plaza.