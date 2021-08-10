This Weekend: Michael Blackson, dining deals, tribute shows, and Shakespeare

JUPITER, Fla. — On this week's '5 fun things to do this weekend list' we have laughs, tunes, deals, and a free Shakespeare show.

1) Comedian Michael Blackson - West Palm Beach

He has been called one of the most original stand-up comics in the country, and his performances leave audiences laughing in tears. He has five shows at the Palm Beach Improv and tickets start at $40 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

2) The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week

It's 16 days of dining deals at Palm Beach County's most desired restaurants and eateries. Some restaurants have pre-fixed menus and others have limited time offers at all sorts of price points. You can find the deals at over 90 establishments. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week runs Monday, Aug. 16 through the end of the month.

3) ABBA SALUTELY '70s - Port St. Lucie

ABBA-Salutley 70's is a Florida-based Vocal Group putting smiles on the faces of audiences all over the world, singing the Number 1 Hits of the 70's and the Swedish Super-Group ABBA. They are performing in Port St. Lucie's Tradition Town Hall on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at just over $36

4) Twelfth Night - Delray | Boca

The Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida will present their production of Twelfth Night for two performances only – at the Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton on Saturday, Aug. 14, and at the Delray Beach Playhouse on Sunday Aug. 15th. One of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays, Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy of love and ambition, and centers on twins Viola and Sebastian. General Admission tickets for Twelfth Night are available online and are Free. There are also VIP tickets available for each performance.

5) Memories of Elvis in Concert - Lake Park

'Chris MacDonald has the ultimate honor of being the 'Only Tribute Artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel'. His show is a tribute to the King of Rock-n-Roll. It's Saturday, Aug 14 at 8 p.m. and tickets are around $25.