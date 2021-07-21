THIS WEEKEND: Dirty Heads, reality stars, and a tribute show

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend's 'Five Fun Things' list includes reggae, reality tv stars, and a tribute band.

1) Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome - Jupiter

Dirty Heads - 'Vacation'

Sublime with Rome - 'Santeria'

The 'High and Mighty Tour' - features Dirty Heads and their California brothers Sublime will perform a mix of hip-hop, reggae, and rock along with that laid-back So Cal attitude. The concert will be at the Abacoa Amphitheater in Jupiter on Sunday, July 25 at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $40 plus tax and fee.

2) Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti - Boca Raton

Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, Heidi Klum’s unforgettable 2016 Golden Buzzer recipient and finalist of America’s Got Talent, is an Italian-American crooner known best for his flawless vocals, larger-than-life personality, and his heart of gold. Sal will have two shows at the Boca Black Box Theater on Friday, July 23. Tickets start at $46.35 plus tax and fee.

3) Jerry Montanez - Palm Beach Gardens

Jerry is a singer best known for being on La Voz (A Latin version of The Voice). He will be performing during 'Latin Nights' at Avocado Cantina, located inside Downtown Palm Beach Gardens on Friday, July 23 starting at 8 p.m. and running through 11 p.m.

4) Bruce In The USA - Ft. Pierce

Much more than just another tribute, 'Bruce In The USA' is a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show. The tribute will be performed at the Sunrise Theatre Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37 plus tax and fee.

5) Comedian Ron White - West Palm Beach - SOLD OUT!!!

He first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. He will be at the Palm Beach Improv with five shows through Friday.

Heads up) Saturday, July 24 is National Tequila Day.