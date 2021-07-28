THIS WEEKEND: Dave Matthews, 'Elf,' Josh Wolf, The Cars Tribute, and a Grand Opening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Live music fills the air, Christmas in July, laughs, and a Grand Opening in Rosemary Square rounds out this weekend's list.

1) Dave Matthews Band - West Palm Beach

This show was originally scheduled for this time last year. Dave's annual two-night concerts are back at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater. No two shows are the same. If you had tickets for the original show they will be honored. Lawn tickets start at just over $49 and a two-day law ticket starts at $80 (plus tax and fee). The shows are Friday and Saturday night.

Dave Matthews Band - Crash Into Me

Dave Matthews Band - Satellite

Dave Matthews Band - Ants Marching

2) 'Elf' - Ft. Pierce

It's Christmas in July featuring the movie 'Elf' in Ft. Pierce at the Treasure Coast Park and Watch. Tickets are just over $10. It's on Saturday, July 30 starting at 8:30 p.m.

3) Josh Wolf - West Palm Beach

Josh Wolf is a comedian, actor, and NY Times Bestselling author best known for his work as a round table guest and writer on E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and “After Lately.” He has become one of the most sought-after personalities in comedy, headlining stand-up comedy tours across the nation. He has five shows at the Palm Beach Improv from Thursday - Saturday. Tickets start at $22 plus tax, fee, and there is a two-drink minimum.

4) Cars Tribute - Wellington Amphitheater

'Touch & Go' is a The Cars Tribute band that has the look and sound of the iconic new wave band. It's a two-hour set of music spanning the catalog of The Cars. They will perform a free show at the Wellington Amphitheater on Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

5) True Food Kitchen - West Palm Beach

The health-driven restaurant is making its debut at Rosemary Square this weekend. The concept fuses nutritious dining with an Instagrammable ambiance. It's a relaxed, eco-chic chain serving health-conscious fare, including vegan options, plus cocktails. Click here to check out their Summer Menu.