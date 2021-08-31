THIS WEEKEND: Country concerts, belly laughs, sweet honey, and the antique show

JUPITER, Fla. — From country concerts to comedy at the Improv this Labor Day weekend there is plenty of stuff to Taste & See.

1) Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour 2021 - West Palm Beach

Country music artists Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Gabby Barrett play the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater at Coral Sky on Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $36 plus tax and fee.

Thomas Rhett's 'What's your Country Song'

Cole Swindell's 'Middle of a Memory'

Gabby Barrett's 'I Hope'

2) KevOnStage - West Palm Beach

KevOnStage honed his comedic skills while growing up as a military kid and centers on faith and family. The comedian has four shows at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

3) Palm Beach Creamed Honey pop-up shop - Delray Beach

This honey is good y'all. pic.twitter.com/o2CwMMNmvo — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) August 31, 2021

Normally you can only buy this locally harvest honey on Amazon or at Palm Beach Meats. But the owners, Sierra and Al, are doing a pop-up event at Delray Beach Market just in time for National Honey Month. The free honey-tasting event will be in The Cellar and Pantry space on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. All their honey is Kosher-certified just in time for Rosh Hashanah.

4) Cody Johnson - Jupiter

The country star is known for his explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence. He will be playing the Abacoa Amphitheater in Jupiter on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $43 (plus tax and fee).

Cody Johnson's 'With You I Am'

5) West Palm Beach Antique Festival

The event features products such as jewelry, vintage, porcelain, pottery, china, glass, dolls, toys, furniture, art, home décor products, ceramic items and paintings and much more. It runs from Friday, Sept 3 - Sunday, Sept. 5 (hours vary daily). General admission is $8