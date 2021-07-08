THIS WEEKEND: Concerts back at iTHINK Financial, Shakespeare by the Sea, a BBQ competition, and more

JUPITER, Fla. — It truly feels like the full-fledged '5 Fun Things to do this Weekend' list is back. We have our first concert back out at Coral Sky.

1) Brad Paisley Tour 2021 - West Palm Beach

Concerts are back at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater. Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen, and Kameron Marlowe take the stage on Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Lawn tickets start at $30 plus tax and fee.

Brad Paisley

Jimmie Allen

Kameron Marlowe

Health and Safety Guidelines - What you need to know before you go!



You may bring clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5”x 6.5”).

All 2021 events will be Mobile Entry. That means your mobile device will be used to gain access to the event.

All points of sale are cashless.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering.

The venue is operating at 100% capacity.

Enhanced protocols have been instituted throughout the entire venue.

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival - Jupiter

Watch a free and live performance of William Shakespeare’s 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park. Performances are nightly at 8 p.m. July 8 - July 11 and July 15 - 18.

“We are so thrilled to bring this beloved tradition back to the public,” said Festival Producer Elizabeth Dashiell.

3) The Great Smoke Off - West Palm Beach

You don't have to travel to Texas or the Carolinas to sample some of the best BBQ this weekend. Come find out who has the best chick and ribs in Palm Beach County. The Pride of Palm Beach Lodge 447 is putting on 'The Great Smokeoff' Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entry is free to the event. WPTV NewsChannel 5's Hollani Daivs is going to be a judge at the BBQ throwdown.

4) Psychic Medium Bill Phillipps - West Palm Beach

Join renowned Psychic Medium Bill Philipps, who was named “The Next Generation of Psychic Mediums” by Dr. Phil, as he takes you on a journey beyond the physical realm. He will be at the Palm Beach Improv on Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $22 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

5) Comedian Dustin Sims - Boca, Port St. Lucie, and West Palm Beach

Friday, July 9 at the Boca Black Box Theater at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 at the Lake Park Black Box Theater at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11 at the Tradition Black Box Theater at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $25.75 (plus taxes and fee)