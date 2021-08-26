THIS WEEKEND: Brews, Stones, Comic-Con, Burgers, and baseball

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — From science fiction, to supporting our natural areas, and a little baseball, there are a lot of events this weekend.

1) Night for the Natural Areas - Palm Beach Gardens

Night for Natural Areas is happening at #TwistedTrunk on Saturday from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. There will be a new brew released and food from @FoodShackFl #5FunThings pic.twitter.com/RxhlQs97bm — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) August 26, 2021

Twisted Trunk Brewing will hold its sixth “Night for the Natural Areas” at the brewery in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday, August 28 from 2 p.m. -7 p.m. They will release their 2021 edition of Loxahatchee Lager. The event raises awareness and outreach funds for Palm Beach County’s Natural Areas. To date, Twisted Trunk has donated over $19,000, all of which has helped provide free genuine connection of our community to these incredibly special places. The event costs $25 which gets you a beer, raffle ticket, and food from Food Shack. There will be art of Palm Beach County's natural areas up for sale.

"[It's] just one of our favorite weekends we've just really enjoyed making the beer we enjoy the people that we meet and again it's such a great cause and it's where we live," said Fran Andrewlevich, Twisted Trunk.

2) Start Me Up! A Tribute to the Rolling Stones

Start Me Up! is the most authentic recreation of the Rolling Stones that you will ever see. The sights ... the sounds ... the moves... are all part of this high-energy show that will have you dancing and singing along to your favorite songs. With the death this week of drummer Charlie Watts this tribute show seems appropriate.

Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. - Lake Park

Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. - Port St. Lucie

3) Ultra Con - West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County's largest Comic con. Featuring a gaming tournament, cosplay contest, vintage toys, celebrity guests, and comic book artists at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets are $25 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday.

4) Burgers, Blues, and Brews - Port St. Lucie

It's burgers, blues music, and brews at Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie. The Jake and Elwood Blues Review is the only blues Brothers act in the world sanctioned by the Belushi estate and Dan Aykroyd. The event's host is 97.9 WRMF's Virginia from the KVJ Show. It's on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

5) Palm Beach Cardinals - Jupiter

Join WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchors Ashleigh Walters and Mike Trim as they throw out the first pitch at the Palm Beach Cardinals game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter. The first pitch will happen around 6 p.m. It's prostate cancer awareness night and prostate cancer survivors get in free.

