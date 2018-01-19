Things you might not know to do at the South Florida Fair

The presentation is elaborate. Guests can experience day and night themes, even a fireworks show, and a lightning storm. Robert and his team are always tinkering. Sometimes the guard gates work, and sometimes they short out. How does that make him feel? "Agghhhhh bad... well, 15 minutes ago what happened was this locomotive right here, was on the track in front of that train, and it shut down the whole railroad yard in this area," says a disgruntled Robert.
The exhibit has many South Florida connections and somethings that definitely aren't from around here. "One thing that [isn't]? Mount Rushmore behind me," jokes Robert.
In the middle of the display is there is the South Florida Fair with working Ferris Wheels, rides, parades, and even audio our very own Kelley Dunn saying, "This is Kelley Dunn Reporting live from the South Florida Fairgrounds for WPTV NewsChannel 5, back to you in the studio."
Proudly Kelley says, "The fair has always been a very big attraction, a very important attraction to the community. So, you know I've been here a long time, forever and a day, so I think its kinda' neat that I'm immortalized at the fair."