THE WEEKEND: Lady A, comedians and a Rush tribute show

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend has laughs that will tickle your funny bone, a country mega-concert, and a Rush tribute band.

1) Lady A - West Palm Beach

The 'What A Song Can Do Tour 2021' hits the. iThink Financial Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug.21 at 7 p.m. Lawn tickets start at $35 plus tax and fee. Also on tour with them at Coral Sky is Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.

2) Comedian Katt Williams - Sunrise

Comedy titan and Emmy® Award-winning actor, Katt Williams, announces his World War III Tour is coming to South Florida. Performing at BB&T Center on August 20 at 8 p.m., Williams brings his unparalleled talents to the stage with new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary. Tickets start at $85 plus tax and fee.

3) Comedian Harland Williams - West Palm Beach

Comedian and Actor Harland Williams is known the world over for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand up and sketch comedy routines. From his unforgettable roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, Something about Mary, and so many more. Harland has been described as a scene-stealing actor whose unique portrayals of his characters keep them etched in the minds of filmgoers everywhere.

He will be at the Palm Beach Improv performing five shows, tickets start at $25 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

4) Comedian Ben Brainard - Boca Raton

This Tik Tock star is known for his Table News segments always featuring the stereotypes the state of Florida is known for having. He will have two shows at the Boca Black Box Theater on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets start at around $28 plus tax and fee.

5) Afterimage, Rush Tribute - Lake Park

If you want to experience the emotions and presence of a RUSH concert come back to life, then this is the group you must see. They will be at the Kelsey Theater on Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at around $26 plus tax and fee.