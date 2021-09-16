THE WEEKEND: Football, live music, comedy, and a look at our waterways

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — 1) Sunday Night Football

It's the Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Boynton Beach High School alumni, each has the distinction of being former NFL MVPs. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 34-20 last season. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on WPTV NewsChannel 5, kick-off is at 8:20 p.m.

This week's featured pub to watch the game is at the 2nd Street Bistro in Ft. Pierce. They will have beer pitcher and wing specials and plenty of TVs.

2) "Meet Me Underwater" - Juno Beach

Michael Patrick O’Neill will be at Loggerhead Marinelife Center to promote his new title ‘Meet Me Underwater.’ He is a very talented underwater photographer. His latest title includes many photos taken in Juno Beach. There is no charge to partake in the book signing. There will be a short presentation in the beginning and then a Q & A session followed by the signing.

3) Mark Normand - West Palm Beach

Through his relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery, Comedian Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about comedians on the scene. He has five shows at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $22 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

4) Aerosmith Tribute - West Palm Beach

'Jaded,' an Aerosmith tribute band will perform a free show on Sunday, Sept. 19 starting at 4 p.m. at the Meyer Amphitheatre. 'Jaded' is a professional band covering the look, moves, and all of the many hit songs and classics of Aerosmith. This is a free show along the West Palm Beach Waterfront.

5) Viva la Vida - Boca Raton

Daniella Mass gained acclaim on Amerca's Got Talent. She is performing songs in Spanish and English celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Wick Theatre. There are two shows on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $95 for lunch and $125 for dinner.