The Preakness, theater, fair, and more this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — Horses gallop your way, as the South Florida Fair continues, along with comedy and the final weekend of outdoor theater. Here are this weekend's 5 Fun Things To Do.

1) The Preakness Stakes - West Palm Beach

You can watch, wager and win on the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 15 at the Palm Beach Kennel Club. The gates open at 10 a.m. at this free event featuring live music, surf and turf, BBQ, and more. They will show the race from WPTV NewsChannel 5 throughout the venue. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m.

2) South Florida Fair - West Palm Beach

The full fair is back until Sunday, May 23 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Weekend Highlights

Friday, May 14



Across The Universe: Beatles Tribute at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Brad Matchett: Comedy Hypnotist 7 p.m.

Passafire in concert at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 15



The Latin Ensemble at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Geoff Livingston Live at 1:30 p.m - 8:30 p.m.

Love and Theft in concert at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 16



Icesphere: Ice Skating Show at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Palm Beach County Mayors' Parade at 1 p.m.

The Band Roland in concert at 7:30 p.m.

3) First Annual Pickleball Tournament - Delray Beach

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) will hold its First Annual Round Robin Pickleball Tournament at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. The outdoor event will include light bites, beverages, and music. The fundraiser benefits the community-based nonprofit that supports hundreds of local children and their families annually by providing access to year-round programs. The event is free to attend and $60 to play at 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday, May 15th.

4) Drew Lynch - West Palm Beach

Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent on WPTV NewsChannel 5, where he finished in second place. Since, Drew has appeared on IFC’s Maron and CONAN, and amassed over 2 million subscribers on YouTube. Tickets cost $25 plus taxes and fee plus there is a two-drink minimum.

Showtimes

Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. (soldout) 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

5) Art Heist Experience - West Palm Beach

It's the final weekend of the Art Heist Experience. The Kravis Center has theater performances back for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, and they're doing it with a half-a-billion-dollar art heist show and if you solve it you could get $10,000,000. A Netflix documentary was released last month on the same topic. You can get tickets directly from Kravis.org. The show runs through Sunday, May 16.

