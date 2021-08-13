The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week starts Monday

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches is pleased to announce the highly anticipated, first annual The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week from Monday, August 16 to Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Featuring over 90 participating restaurants, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week offers visitors and local “foodies” the opportunity to indulge in the best of dining in The Palm Beaches. Over two weeks, participating restaurants will showcase multi-course, prix-fixe menus with prices starting at $25 for brunch and lunch, and $45 and/or $55 for dinner, while eateries offer additional dining deals. On the heels of a tumultuous year for the restaurant industry, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week provides an ideal opportunity for diners to show their support for the county’s local culinary scene, while enjoying more for less.

“We could not be more excited to announce The Palm Beaches first annual restaurant week. As we begin to see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel – with vaccination rates and comfort levels climbing – The Palm Beaches team felt summer 2021 was the perfect time to launch, showing our continued support for our restaurant partners,” said Nick Parks, Vice President Marketing, Discover The Palm Beaches. “The Palm Beaches has taken major steps to expand its ever-evolving culinary landscape, and as a result of The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week, residents and visitors will be provided a tremendous, discounted opportunity to relish in the destination’s diverse and robust culinary offerings.”

Sponsored by Discover The Palm Beaches – the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County – and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Palm Beach Chapter, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week touts a variety of dining options from fine-dining establishments to neighborhood favorites. The two-week celebration is sure to engage the community, with delectable menus highlighting exquisite pairings, the best of the best from notable chefs, both new to The Palm Beaches culinary scene and renowned from years past, and themed, pop-up artwork across Palm Beach County.

To browse participating restaurants and menus visit PalmBeachesDining.com.