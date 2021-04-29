The Kentucky Derby, Carlos Mencia, theater is back, and a free bag this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — May the horse be with you! This weekend is filled with Kentucky Derby events, comedy, theater back at the Kravis Center and a new shop opening at The Gardens Mall.

1) Kentucky Derby Fest - West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach Kennel Club is billing the FREE event as "The Best Party South of Churchill Downs." It's the only place in Palm Beach County where you can watch and wager on the Run for the Roses. Three outdoor large-screen viewing areas, games, pony rides, food trucks, trackside BBQ, Mint Julep stations, and live local music.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, the first post time is 10:30 a.m. and The Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m.

Schedule of Events

9:30 - Gates Open

Noon - National Anthem

Noon - Live music by Beautiful Disaster

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Pony rides for $5, balloon artist

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Live music from Spread the Dub

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Hat judging contest with Virginia from 97.9 WRFM's KVJ show, face painting

3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Live music by Uproot Hootenanny

5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Live music by Hot Pink

2) Kentucky Derby at O'Shea's - West Palm Beach

Watch the Kentucky Derby at O'Shea's as it airs on WPTV NewsChannel 5. When you buy a drink during the day you'll get a number for a horse. If your number wins you get a free drink. There will be $5 Mint Juleps.

3) Comedian Carlos Mencia - West Palm Beach

The funnyman is coming to the Palm Beach Improv performing six shows. Thursday, April 29 - May 2. Tickets cost $30 (plus tax and fee) and there is a two-drink minimum.

4) Art Heist Experience - West Palm Beach

The theater is back at the Kravis Center with a unique outdoor socially distanced show. Do you like true crime as you see on Dateline right here on WPTV NewsChannel 5? The Kravis Center has theater performances back for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, and they're doing it with a $500,000,000 art heist show and if you solve it you could get $10,000,000 reward.

"There is a pent-up demand in the public to back come together and enjoy each other and enjoy experiences and we are going to provide a very unique one at the Kravis Center," said Terrance Dwyer, CEO of the Kravis Center.

Guests will get to interact with the actors using data sent to their smartphones. You may have seen the new documentary on Netflix based on the same story.

And since it's performed outside you never know what might happen. "No joke! The police showed up during my segment and I was like, 'thank you, thank. you, thank you. THAT is authenticity, you can't get more authentic than that," said Jeremy Quinn from Boynton Beach who plays Miles Conor Junior.

The series runs through Sunday, May 16.

5) Warby Parker Grand Opening - Palm Beach Gardens

@WarbyParker's Grand Opening on Saturday.



The eyewear chain's newest location is opening at @TheGardensMall.



They are offering their "Keys, Wallet, Sunglasses" pouch with every purchase (while supplies last).@WPTV pic.twitter.com/9CH5ZA8lXS — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 29, 2021

