Terrifying tips to know for 2021 Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights opens Friday, Sept. 3 at Universal Orlando Resort . The attraction will be held on select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets start at $70.99 (the discounted price is only available if you buy online in advance).

The event is unleashing a legion of horror legends, pop culture greats, and haunting original stories in 10 disturbingly realistic haunted houses, five nightmarish scare zones, and outrageous live entertainment, with diabolical surprises lurking around every corner.

Ten Haunted Houses

The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

She’s taking her fate into her own bloody hands. “We belong dead.” The last words of Frankenstein’s monster on that fateful night when his Bride rejected him. But his end was her beginning. Now the Bride is stepping out of the shadows to bring him back. And there’s nothing she won’t do as she sharpens her brilliance by experimenting on unsuspecting victims. The mate will have her monster. And the monster his mate.



Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House

Enter the decaying remains of Hill House, an aging mansion that lives – even if all who dwell there are long dead. Each room takes you deeper into the terror of its ghostly inhabitants. Just don’t enter the Red Room or you may spend eternity listening to the sound of your own screams. Step right into Netflix’s supernatural masterpiece, The Haunting of Hill House. The nerve-fraying tension builds as the long-dead (and more recently dead) inhabitants lunge from the shadows. Prepare to come face to face with The Tall Man, The Bent-Neck Lady, The Ghost in the Basement and more. Welcome to Hill House, a structure more alive than its ghostly inhabitants. Inside these dilapidated walls echo the haunted footsteps of those unlucky enough to call it home – those trapped here for all time. Be careful as you journey down each darkened hallway or you may end up trapped here yourself.

Beetle Juice

Got trouble with the living? You know what to say: Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Enter the world of the original film, more twisted and terrifying than ever, as the infamous Bio-Exorcist haunts you, taunts you, and sends you screaming out of the haunted house. Beetlejuice will torment you at every turn as you wander checkered hallways and through the model graveyard. Succumb to the chaos of the dining room and be a surprise witness to Beetlejuice’s wedding. It’s showtime!



Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Follow in the footsteps of the victims from the original 1974 horror classic. Now it’s your turn to experience every blood-splattering nightmare for yourself.

Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured

Prepare to meet some of the most terrifying characters from 30 years of Halloween Horror Nights. Together in one house for the first time ever, Jack the Clown, The Storyteller, The Caretaker and many more have joined forces – some newly risen to true Icon status – to form a monstrous Hell of Fame. Discover who reigns supreme as the evilest of them all – it’s different each time you visit.

5 Additional Haunted Houses

Step into the notorious Halloween Horror Nights town of Carey and relive its most horrifying haunts over the past 30 years in “Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland”

follow in the footsteps of a legendary paranormal detective on a ghostly mission in “ Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth ”

” become entangled in the sinister roots of Halloween in “ The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin ”

” fall victim to a fiendish theatre troupe in “ Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience ”

” uncover the darker side of a seemingly innocent ritual in “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy”

5 Scare Zones

"Scareactors; fill the streets in five ominous scare zones; stalking guests at every move.



enter the monstrous universe of iconic horror stories from “Crypt TV”

attempt to escape the frights of scare zones’ past in “ 30 Years, 30 Fears ”

” resist succumbing to an alien cyber regime overtaking a future dystopia in “ Seek and Destroy ”

” flee the wrath of the Terra Queen and her rooted, evil plans in “ Gorewood Forest ”

” witness a box office “slash” in “Lights, Camera, Hacktion: Eddie’s Revenge”

Live Entertainment

Two shows will take center stage at Universal Studios Florida:



Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory , a brand-new nighttime lagoon show that will transform the expansive Universal Studios lagoon into renowned visions of fright highlighting some of the top names in horror and Halloween Horror Nights history that are featured in this year’s event.

, a brand-new nighttime lagoon show that will transform the expansive Universal Studios lagoon into renowned visions of fright highlighting some of the top names in horror and Halloween Horror Nights history that are featured in this year’s event. Halloween Nightmare Fuel, a fiery new show featuring nocturnal creatures, aerialists of the night and frightful fire performers – all set to pulse-pounding rock, metal and electronica music.

Note: Universal Orlando contributed content to this article.