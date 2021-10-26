Tequesta Chili Cook-Off: Know Before You Go

TEQUESTA, Fla. — The 10th Annual Chili Cook-Off & Beer Tasting event will be held Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 1 Main Street.

There will be 32 teams from public safety, military, and the private sector competing for who has the best chili.

There will be live music by Rogue Theory, The MaP Butler Band, the Black Pearl Pipes and Drums, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

An emotional award ceremony will honor WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Wounded Veterans, and Gold Star Families.

This year's military flyovers will be from the US Coast Guard, PBC Sheriff’s Office and the Prat Whitney Black Hawk

To date, over $300,000 has been raised to help veterans by funding the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund and the Southeast Florida Honor Flight.

First Alert Meteorologist Steve Weagle will be a celebrity judge.

General Admission is $30 all inclusive ($35 day of event).