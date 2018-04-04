Surprise! Maltz adds Mama Mia! for next season

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2018/2019 season already features Steel Magnolias, Disney Beauty and the Beast, A Doll's House, Part 2 and West Side Story. How do you make it even better? A four-week run of Mamma Mia!

The Tony®-nominated blockbuster is based on the songs of ABBA. Mamma Mia! tells the story of Sophie, a young woman desperate to find her biological father as her wedding day approaches. After reading her mother’s diary from a wild summer 20 years ago, Sophie learns that her dad could be one of three men. She invites the men to her wedding without telling her mother, who is unprepared by the surprise reunion with her three ex-lovers. What ensues is one unforgettable trip down the aisle!

The 2018/19 Maltz Jupiter Theatre Season

Steel Magnolias - October 28 – November 11

Disney Beauty and the Beast - November 27 – December 16

Mamma Mia! - January 15, 2019 – February 10

A Doll’s House, Part 2 - February 24 - March 10

West Side Story - March 26 - April 14