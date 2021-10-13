SunFest searches for more South Florida musicians

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Calling all South Florida musicians! SunFest is looking for a few good regional performers to share the stage with some national acts.

SunFest has partnered with the nonprofit group 1909 to solicit more musicians from Palm Beach County and surrounding areas.

A new online application system has been created to encourage regional musicians to audition.

Some of the musicians will get the chance to join the 2022 SunFest lineup alongside some of the evening headliners.

Downtown West Palm Beach's waterfront music festival hasn't been held since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. SunFest is scheduled to return April 28-May 1, 2022.

Anyone interested in auditioning can do so by applying here.

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 19.