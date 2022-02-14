Watch
Sting to perform greatest hits in special concert at Seminole Hard Rock

Concert to chronicle songs from career with Police, successful solo catalogue
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
This Jan. 28, 2018, file photo shows Sting performing at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Feb 14, 2022
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Sting is coming to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The Grammy Award-winning musician will perform a special concert at the Hard Rock Live on May 22.

"Sting: My Songs" chronicles his career, both as a solo artist and as the lead singer for the Police.

The greatest hits compilation includes Police songs "Roxanne" and "Every Breath You Take," as well as "Fields of Gold" from his solo collection.

Sting will be accompanied by what the Seminole Hard Rock described in its news release as a "rock ensemble." He'll also be joined by special guest Joe Sumner, singer and bassist for the band Fiction Plane.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $75 to $250 per ticket.

