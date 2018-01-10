Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers announce Florida shows

Mostly Cloudy
If you're ready for a little "Long Train Running" and some "Reelin' In The Years" then you're going to love this concert announcement.
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are co-headlining a summer tour.
Florida Tour Dates
Sunday, May 13 - Jacksonville - Daily's Place
Tickets start at $69 + taxes and feesMonday, May 14 - Tampa - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tickets start at $41 = taxes and feesThursday, May 17 - West Palm Beach - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Tickets start at $29 + taxes and fees
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. If you are a Citi cardholder the presale began this morning at 10 a.m.
