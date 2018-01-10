Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers announce Florida shows

T.A. Walker
1:43 PM, Jan 10, 2018
The Doobie Brothers perform onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on May 01, 2016 in Indio, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
If you're ready for a little "Long Train Running" and some "Reelin' In The Years" then you're going to love this concert announcement.

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are co-headlining a summer tour.

Florida Tour Dates
Sunday, May 13 - Jacksonville - Daily's Place 
     Tickets start at $69 + taxes and fees

Monday, May 14 - Tampa - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 
     Tickets start at $41 = taxes and fees

Thursday, May 17 - West Palm Beach - Coral Sky Amphitheatre 
     Tickets start at $29 + taxes and fees

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. If you are a Citi cardholder the presale began this morning at 10 a.m.

Doobie Brother's Long Train Running

Steely Dan - Reelin' In The Years

