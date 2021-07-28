Steely Dan announces Miami concerts

MIAMI — Legendary rock artist Steely Dan has set the “Absolutely Normal Tour ’21,” which kicks off with a four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach from Tuesday, October 5th, through Saturday, October 9. Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m.

Each night at the Fillmore will feature the band performing a different album in its entirety. On October 5 it will be Aja ; October 6 will feature The Royal Scam ; October 8 will feature Gaucho ; And on October 9 they will be doing selected cuts from their new live album Northeast Corridor .

Reserved Seat tickets start at $41.50 and go on sale Friday.