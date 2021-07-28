Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Steely Dan announces Miami concerts

items.[0].image.alt
Zach Cordner/Zach Cordner/Invision/AP
Steely Dan performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 on Friday, April 17, 2015 in Indio, CA. (Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP)
2015 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 09:59:20-04

MIAMI — Legendary rock artist Steely Dan has set the “Absolutely Normal Tour ’21,” which kicks off with a four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach from Tuesday, October 5th, through Saturday, October 9. Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m.

Each night at the Fillmore will feature the band performing a different album in its entirety. On October 5 it will be Aja; October 6 will feature The Royal Scam; October 8 will feature Gaucho; And on October 9 they will be doing selected cuts from their new live album Northeast Corridor.

Reserved Seat tickets start at $41.50 and go on sale Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of early morning July 28, 2021