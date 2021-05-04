Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will Launch Walt Disney World Resort Guests into a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A model of the Halcyon starcruiser is viewable by guests for a limited time in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. When guests book the two-night vacation experience for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, debuting at Walt Disney World Resort in 2022, they will stay aboard this glamorous ship as they plunge into an all-immersive Star Wars story that goes beyond anything Disney has created before. (David Roark, photographer) Walt Disney World Resort

In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where guests will live aboard a starship for a two-day, two-night immersive adventure. This mock-up of a starship cabin shows the well-appointed accommodations guests will experience during their stay. (David Roark, photographer) Walt Disney World Resort

In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where guests will live aboard a starship for a two-day, two-night immersive adventure. This mock-up of a starship cabin shows the well-appointed accommodations guests will experience during their stay. (David Roark, photographer) Walt Disney World Resort

Guests visiting Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will be the first to see characters like Rey wield a brand-new, more realistic lightsaber when this first-of-its-kind, two-night vacation experience debuts in 2022. Designed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development, this new lightsaber creates dramatic in-person moments previously only seen in films or shows. (© Disney © & TM Lucasfilm) Walt Disney World Resort

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will invite guests aboard the Halcyon, a starcruiser known throughout the galaxy for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. One onboard activity will invite guests to wield a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote. (Disney/Lucasfilm) Walt Disney World Resort

This artist concept rendering shows the transports that will take guests from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney) Walt Disney World Resort

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will invite guests aboard the Halcyon, a starcruiser known throughout the galaxy for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. When they arrive onboard, guests will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey through a galaxy far, far away. (Disney/Lucasfilm) Walt Disney World Resort

Guests visiting Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will be the first to see characters like Rey wield a brand-new, more realistic lightsaber when this first-of-its-kind, two-night vacation experience debuts in 2022. Designed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development, this new lightsaber creates dramatic in-person moments previously only seen in films or shows. (© Disney © & TM Lucasfilm) Walt Disney World Resort

A model of the Halcyon starcruiser is viewable by guests for a limited time in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. When guests book the two-night vacation experience for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, debuting at Walt Disney World Resort in 2022, they will stay aboard this glamorous ship as they plunge into an all-immersive Star Wars story that goes beyond anything Disney has created before. (David Roark, photographer) Walt Disney World Resort

This artist concept rendering does not represent current operational guidelines or health and safety measures such as face covering and physical distancing requirements. Guests experiencing Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – opening in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – will have fantastic meals in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, seen in this artist concept rendering. The enticing supper club is a bright and welcoming hall offering menus of both otherworldly and familiar origins. One night’s dinner will feature a live performance from a galactic superstar. (© Disney © & TM Lucasfilm) Walt Disney World Resort

Prev 1 / Ad Next