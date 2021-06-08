Watch
Star from Laverne & Shirley to premiere one-woman show in Boca Raton

Cindy Williams in "Me, Myself and Shirley" at The Wick
The Wick Theatre is proud to present the world premiere of Cindy Williams’ one-woman show, Me, Myself and Shirley. Join the TV icon as she shares the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of her life in Hollywood.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 15:08:04-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tuesday, WPTV NewsChannel 5 sat down with Actress Cindy Williams. She is best known for playing Shirley Feeney on Laverne & Shirley.

Full Interview with Actress Cindy Williams

Star from Laverne & Shirley to premiere one-woman show in Boca Raton

Williams is premiering her one-woman show to the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. The TV icon will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories, secrets, and embarrassing moments. "Me, Myself, & Shirley" runs June 10 - June 27. The TV icon will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories, secrets, and embarrassing moments. Tickets start at $75 plus tax and fee.

“Just being on stage again after a long time, there’s nothing like it, and just seeing people, just the socializing of it, after we all have gone through just that just being with other people and getting to perform is a blessing,” said Williams.

