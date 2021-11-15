South Florida Science Center and Aquarium gets major donation and new name

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium now has a new name and some impressive expansion plans.

A record donation was given to the center, now known as Cox Science Center and Aquarium.

The $20 million gift was from Palm Beach residents Howard and Wendy Cox.

The donation will help with future plans for an additional 130,000 total square feet of space for programming.

That's about the size of a city block in Manhattan.

The Cox's gift is the largest single gift in the center's 60 year history and serves as a keystone for a $45 million expansion campaign.