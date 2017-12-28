South Florida New Year's Eve Celebrations

We will update this list as New Year's Eve approaches. If you have an establishment or event to add please e-mail T.A. Walker.

Boca Raton

Pinon Grill located in the Town Center at Boca Raton will offer a New Year’s Eve exclusive surf & turf dinner special for $52. Guests can enjoy an elegant meal that includes a juicy 8oz Filet Mignon topped with a brandy and wild mushroom sauce, a 6 oz cold water lobster tail with drawn butter and grilled asparagus on the side.

Tap 42 Boca Raton will host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 9:30 p.m - 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy a live DJ, top-shelf bar, craft drafts and specialty cocktails throughout the evening. The cost to attend this special event will be $55.

Coconut Creek

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. Disco ball dreams are coming true this New Year's Eve when The Village People featuring Victor Willis hit the stage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek! Admission is $95 per person and includes two complimentary drinks, creative desserts, party favors, and a New Year's Eve champagne toast. The Pavilion at 11 p.m

NYY Steak, the property’s fine dining restaurant, will offer its delectable Sunday brunch on New Year’s Eve (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), followed by dinner (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.). New Year’s Day dinner will be available from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The dinner menus will include oysters Rockefeller, a three-pound Maine lobster, and an A-5 Wagyu Filet Mignon. Reservations are strongly recommended. Please call 954.935.6699.

Sorrisi has a three-course prix fixe menu for $80 per person will be available on New Year’s Eve (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and New Year’s Day (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.). Courses will include yellowfin crudo or chopped antipasto (first), pan-roasted seabass or herb-dusted ribeye (second) and mascarpone cheesecake or tiramisu (dessert). Reservations are strongly recommended. Please call 954.585.5379.

Delray Beach

Avant will have two seatings for New Year’s Eve. The first seating begins at 6 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. and includes five rounds of a variety of the restaurant’s signature flowing small plates. The early seating is $68 per person. Afterwards, guests can walk outside the restaurant to enjoy the City of Delray’s fireworks, which are scheduled for 9 p.m. The second seating begins at 9 p.m. to midnight and includes six rounds of flowing small plates, a DJ, party favors and a midnight champagne toast. The cost to attend the second seating is $128 per person. Limited seating is available. Call 561-921-8687 to make a reservation.

Boston's on the Beach promises enticing edibles and lively entertainment by Victor Wainwright and The Train. Guests can party all night from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., and revel in two different buffets. Enjoy the dinner buffet from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., toast the new year with champagne at midnight, then wrap up the fun with a breakfast buffet. Tickets start at $80, and party favors and gratuity are included.

Caffee Luna Rose is offering a low-key New Year's Eve. They will have will be offering its regular outstanding menu with a few special items added to the mix.

Old School Square is hosting the best family-friendly celebration in South Florida. From toddlers to teens, New Year’s Eve 2017 offers fun and games for the whole family.

Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic at 4 pm. Family-friendly activities will be concentrated at the Old School Square campus and park from 5 pm, with activities at the 100 Foot Christmas Tree winding down around at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show.

Jupiter

Aaron's Table and Wine Bar - Former Mar-a-Lago Chef and F&B director, Chef Aaron Fuller's special menu for the night at a $80 prix fixe menu. They are going to be surrounded by good wine, aged scotch and the best of friends and FUN PEOPLE ONLY; It will be THE party that ends one amazing season and delivers us into the best season to come! Join us bringing in the New Year at Aaron's Table and Wine Bar. Reservations are mandatory and seating is limited so if you want to come...call them right away! 561-855-2628

Calaveras Cantina has first come first served seating. Full food and drink menu available all night. DJ Lucho performing from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Free Tequila or Champagne toast at midnight. No cover charge or admission fee required. Harbourside will be having a fireworks show at midnight.

Jumby Bay enjoy a champagne toast and a live D.J.

Miami Gardens

Renegades (in West Palm Beach)- For those who want to start celebrating New Years early, start with Renegades! Join them at the Hard Rock Stadium to see the 2 rivals play on New Year's Eve day. Kick off at 1 p.m. They have 2 packages to choose from. Both packages include round-trip luxury bus, drinks, food and your choice of upper or lower seats. Bus leaves at 11 a.m. and returns by 6 p.m. Reservations required. Limited space! Call to reserve 561-683-9555! Hurry! Spots are filling up.

North Palm Beach

Cucina Cabana includes a 5-course dinner (appetizer, salad, pasta, entree, and dessert). Included is house wine (red or white), well drinks, champagne and music by Mr. Ray Change. Seating from 9 p.m. to close. $125 (tax and tip included).

Palm Beach Gardens

Downtown At The Gardens - Since midnight on New Year’s Eve is way past bedtime, Downtown at the Gardens is giving kids a chance to celebrate the New Year a bit early. On Sunday, December 31 hundreds of children will be ringing in the “noon” year with festive activities, an apple juice toast at noon and more! The event features festive activities including music and dancing, giant versions of classic games like Jenga and Operation; crafts, face painting, balloon artist and plenty of noisemakers and hats for families to celebrate in style.

Dirty Martini - The time has finally come to send 2017 packing! Book your New Year's Eve reservations Today! They will have a live band, open bar, complimentary Hors D'oeuvres, champagne Toast At midnight, table packages starting at $200. To Purchase General Admission Tickets or Reserve a table please call 561-799-1115

PGA Commons

The Cooper wants you to begin your celebratory feast with the lobster bisque or Key West pink shrimp ceviche. The flavor combinations on the spiced rack of lamb are a celebration for the senses. Reel in the branzino “a la plancha” or lasso the 22-ounce cowboy steak. Please make your reservations by calling 561-622-0032.

Spoto’s Oyster Bar is offering layers of oysters, clams, shrimp, and crab. Special entrees for the evening include Atlantic swordfish, live Maine lobster, and down-home shrimp and grits. For reservations, please call 561-776-9448.

Vic & Angelo’s has a bottle of Spumante and five delectable courses for $85. Lamb lollipops, roasted duck, broiled lobster, and vanilla bean crème brûlée are just some of the options on the prix fixe menu. For more information and to book your reservation, please call 844-842-2632.

Port Saint Lucie

BackRoom Tavern - the party starts at 7 p.m. with the Cruzan Rum Promo girls. They will be here until 10 p.m. serving up a variety of free Cruzan Rum samples. They will have Todd Moody and The Moonshine Band hitting the stage at 9:30 p.m. Free champagne toast at Midnight. They have prizes and are giving away in a raffle. They will have $2.50 Pabst and Rolling Rock, 4 for $10 Well Drinks Dress your best to bring in the new year!

Vine & Barley - Chris Springer will be rocking into 2018 starting at 9 p.m., $25 bottles of Chandon Brut Classic. They will be tapping some amazing beers from Funky Buddha Brewery! Including Last Buffalo in the Woods, Morning Wood, Hop Stimulator, Strawberry Shortcake and more...

Stuart

The Stillery - Free drinks for everyone 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. plus the first 100 people in get a free personal bottle of champagne for a midnight toast. Music by: DJ Pulse Jeff Poole & special guest DJ's 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. No cover charge all night. 21 & UP ID required.

Sunrise

Billy Joel at the BB&T Center. In what is becoming a much anticipated South Florida tradition, Billy Joel will return to the BB&T Center for a New Year's Eve concert Sunday, December 31 at 9:30 pm. This will be the Piano Man's third-year in-a-row to bring his New Year's Eve celebration to Sunrise, Fla. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

West Palm Beach

Avocado Grill the restaurant will be open all day on New Year's Eve. In addition to the always popular Sunday brunch, the daily dinner menu will be available until 8 p.m. Following regular dinner service, those looking to stay out a bit later have the option of a 5-course dinner including a glass of champagne for $149 per person.

The Butcher show Beer Garden & Grill $25 Dollar Cover Charge from 8 p.m. - 1 a.m., bottle service Starts at $60, live Music with DJ, food and drink specials, complimentary party favors, complimentary champagne toast at midnight

Camelot - From 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sail into 2018 with style music by DJ Supreme1 accompanied by Bismarck Goodie bags, Tito's ice luge, complimentary champagne toast at midnight!

CityPlace has snowfalls at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight, live music on the Plaza by Making Faces from 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., dining, and entertainment. New Year’s Eve festivities at CityPlace include:

Il Bellagio will host two seatings beginning at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first seating will be $65 and include a 3-course meal including an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Second seating at $75 will include the 3-course meal and New Year’s Eve party favors for a cheerful celebration.

Blue Martini has a wide variety of seating options available for purchase. All guests enjoy select open bar and hand passed hors-d'oeuvres from 8 – 10 p.m. There will be live entertainment, party favors and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, call (561) 835-8601.

Copper Blues is hosting its Rock & Roses New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. General admission which includes entry, entertainment, and a champagne toast is $20. Other foods and beverage options are available. Krazy Train will perform at 9 p.m. For booking, call (561) 322-9256.

Mojito’s has a 9 p.m. seating that includes a 3-course meal with two hours open bar, champagne toast at midnight, party favors and live music! $100 per person. For reservations, call (561) 832-6888.

The Regional Kitchen & Public House will help you start your New Year off right with brunch on Jan. 1. Chef Lindsay will be serving her a la carte Brunch menu with all of your Regional favorites. From Loaded Mill Grit Bowls to Cornmeal Flapjacks, there are plenty of choices for everyone recovering from a night of festive celebrations!

Leila Restaurant will have a carefully designed, four-course menu which will include appetizer, salad, entrée, dessert and a cheers-worthy glass of sparkling Champagne for just $75 a person. Guests will have the opportunity to select one delicious item from the special menu for each course.

O'Shea's New Year's Eve Party includes a three-course dinner:

Appetizer - Lobster Bisque Soup, Potato Soup, or Salad

Entree - Chicken a la King, Prime Rib, or Salmon

Dessert - Chocolate Cake or Baileys Ice Cream

FREE Bottle of Champagne for orders of 4 or more entrees off this menu. The entertainment for the night is DJ AMP and Spider Cherry! Complimentary champagne toast and party favors at midnight!

Roxy's Rooftop New Year's Eve - is having their annual, Rooftop NYE party. They have VIP Cabanas/Tables. Includes up to 6 people in for free, a bottle of Vodka with mixers and a bottle of Champagne. There will be DJs, champagne toast at midnight, and the perfect view of the fireworks! If you have any further questions, feel free to contact them at 561.297.7699 or Roxyspub@gmail.com! Happy Holidays!