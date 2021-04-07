Watch
South Florida craft brewers show off their best pints for National Beer Day

South Florida venues highlight their favorite beers
Barrel of Monks
Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 15:26:03-04

JUPITER, Fla. — If you are new to the South Florida craft beer scene there are several "trails" that can help you develop your malt, barley and hops pallet.

Discover the Palm Beaches offers "The Ale Trail" which will take you on a journey through many of Palm Beach Country's breweries and offers discounts and deals as adventure along.

Similarly, the "Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail" has a road map of libations consisting of nine breweries.

For the craft beer aficionados, WPTV NewsChannel 5 asked our local breweries to highlight a beer that's new or one they are most proud of and we created an interactive map for you to search for a brewery near your home.

Click on the icons to see the beer each brewery is highlighting

