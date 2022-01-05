South Florida animal shelters benefit from Betty White Challenge

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — On New Year’s Eve, comedic legend Betty White died at the age of 99. Memes and tributes have populated social media, but now a new trend has emerged that is helping animal rescue organizations.

"Betty White was an incredible animal advocate," said Lauree Simmons of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

White's passion for animals is now trending as the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media. Which encourages people to donate to their local shelters for her 100th birthday.

As the WolfMom, I am going to say that I 100% support this initiative. She was the classiest of women, and I would love to see the Wolfenati get behind this#Wolfenoot #Wolfenoot2022 #BettyWhiteChallenge #WednesdayMotivation #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/f5VRD641eM — Wolfenoot (@realwolfenoot) January 5, 2022

"Showing the impact that Betty had and hopefully raising millions of dollars globally. It's just an incredible opportunity for the animal rescue community," said Jason Gluck of Furry Friends Adoption Clinic and Ranch.

"What a tribute to an amazing person. I mean, it just has taken off in gosh, less than 24 hours," said Rich Anderson of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Bettina from Palm Beach is going to donate to Peggy Adams, "It's honoring her memory and she was such an amazing actress. And person. I know she did a lot of work with animals and that's and she's really great philanthropist."

Theresa Rowland of Lake Worth plans on donating to PB Purrs and Peggy Adams, "Everybody loved Betty White and because everyone knows she loved animals and I don't know anybody who doesn't love both."

"Betty was America's sweetheart for generations she captivated an audience for seven years. She was one of the nation's preeminent animal advocates and what you know what gives us joy is the ability to create or be a part of a global movement," said Gluck.

"Betty would be so proud if everybody in honor of her 100 birthday which she was so close to, to donate to help save animals across the country," said Simmons.

"We're starting to get lots of calls and interest," Anderson said.

Rochelle Baker Hughes from Riviera Beach is such a fan of the actress she even named her car Betty White. "I love Betty White. She's just like me in regards to I love animals. I probably say I probably love animals more than I love people sometimes." She plans to donate to Furry Friends.

"This campaign is just incredible because it really shows how social media can do good," said Gluck.

"Just keep hashtagging it and sharing it," said Simmons.

