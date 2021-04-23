SNEAK PEEK: New dinosaur exhibit in West Palm Beach

Only on 5. The South Florida Science Center is giving you a preview of their new dinosaur exhibit. But this one is different from their prehistoric ones of the past.

"It's a very different exhibit but it's very interactive," said Melinda Grenz, Marketing Director, South Florida Science Center.

The Science Center is known for bringing dinosaur exhibits around every few years. But this one is different.

"Instead of those classic animatronic/life-sized dinosaurs that you can't interactive with they just look really cool. We decided to switch it up and bring in this giant interactive maze," said Grenz.

A maze with questions, that if you answer wrong you hit a dead end.

A wealth of prehistoric science knowledge, "That span over `150-million years," said Grenz.

The Science Center let some families like the Jones sneak in this morning while we were filming.

"We loved it, the kids love it, it's interactive. They loved the challenges, the rock climbing wall, and the little puppet show," said Erin Jones a mom from Boynton Beach.

"There are different missions around every corner... ...there's even an activity where you can put on dinosaur shoes and feel what it feels like to walk and make tracks like a dinosaur," said Grenz.

And for nervous parents worried about germs, the Science Center is one of the first to receive (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation.

"And things are just always being cleaned around you. Whenever you go and touch something there is somebody behind you wiping it down," said Grenz.

We asked Jones if the exhibit was a good value for mom, and she told us her pro-tip, "Yes! We got the membership actually, so I have four kids, so it's worth it," Jones said laughing.