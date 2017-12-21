Smoked cocktails latest trend in Jupiter

If the spirit you've had a thousand times is getting a bit boring, you may want to up your cocktail game by smoking it.

Aaron Fuller, the owner of Aaron's Table and Wine Bar located in Jupiter's Downtown Abacoa, says adding smoke adds depth of flavor to food and drinks.

The restaurant got its liquor license last week and started providing this high-end feature. Aaron smokes tequila, vodka, scotch, and whiskey.

For us, he paired apples and crispy onions with tequila.

"In my opinion, this is one of the best tequila's on the market a DonJulio 1942."

"What we are going to do, is we are going to smoke the DonJulio, with the apple flavor and the onions and we are going to use applewood smoked chips."

The glass and plate sit in the smoker for about 30 seconds and then the liquor is poured over a ball of ice.

"That's pretty good, you got to try this T.A.," says Aaron.

"WOW! What a difference. It's so good," says T.A.

Aaron's Table and Wine bar charge three dollars to smoke a cocktail. And I'm told they have a smoked strawberry and basil drink that is out of this world.