Smaller turnout anticipated at special May South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As you drive by the South Florida Fairgrounds on Southern Blvd. You may have noticed some rides spinning like crazy, but others remained still.

Fair organizers say they weren't expecting this special May fair to be as busy as a normal pre-pandemic fair in January, but they're happy with the results.

"I think the biggest win for us was we weren't sure how a fair in May would work because of so many different factors," said Vicki Chouris, President CEO South Florida Fair.

Factors like Mother's Day weekend, "People have family traditions, we didn't realize that going in that probably would happen but it did," said Chouris.

Other factors include record-breaking heat, rain, and people's comfort levels with the new CDC mask guidelines allowing vaccinated people to go without masks outside, also played a role.

Bird's Eye View of the South Florida Fair

"There's still a lot of people wearing masks and that's their choice," said Chouris.

Maite Isasi from West Palm Beach is happy about the full fair being open and mask changes, "I just feel like we're back to normal." She and her friends are fair regulars and go almost every year.

She's noticing the smaller crowds, "I feel like there is a lot more people in the normal January fair but I am glad people are out and about and they are spending money out here just making sure everyone stays afloat," said Isasi.

T.A. Walker interviews people at the South Florida Fair

The fair says attendance has been building day after day. They say Friday, May 14 was their busiest yet. No numbers yet for this May's fair, but with another weekend to go, a fair spokesperson said their vendors are happy and optimistic.

As for next year, "Oh we're going to have our full fair. We're going to have a wonderful 2022 South Florida Fair," said Chouris.

But if you come out this year, looking at it optimistically, You can get your fair food fix fast, get on rides quickly, and easily keep your distance.