WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Full Interview with Natasha Bedingfield

Singer Natasha Bedingfield to guest judge kids event at South Florida Fairgrounds

Thursday morning tens of thousands of kids will be moving and grooving.

The Annual "Kidsfit Jamathon" will take over the South Florida Fairgrounds.

This year, organizers are celebrating a decade of dancing and other fun activities.

The event also includes obstacle courses, a game station, fitness activities, plus music, food, and prizes.

And this year, there will be a special guest judge for the dance competition.

Singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will be on hand to help get the kids energized.

The pop singer first became aware of the program when she saw local Tik Tok star 'Rony Boyy' perform a dance to her 2004 hit 'Unwritten.' She said, she is inspired by his work with youth in our area.

"But what I love is that He's shining his light like a star does like He's shining his light, like, actual stars do you know, in Skye. On the kids in his, in his area, and bringing it back and I've truly touched by it," said Bedingfield.

A heads up, the event is not open to the public.

