Shamrocks, waterslides, and cookies round out this weekend's events

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend is full of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the actual holiday is on Wednesday, March 17 (So if you like the holiday you are going to get two weekends of festivities).

1) Rapids Waterpark Opens For Season - Riviera Beach

The park is set to open its gates in time for spring break on Saturday, March 13. The venue will be open daily through April 11.

Tickets start at $46.99 (prices higher on the weekend), plus taxes and fees, parking is $14.02, and right now Gold Season passes are on sale for $99.95.

"Families can have fun with confidence. We have a lot of things in place. We are asking families to have on masks upon entry and in lines when making a food or retail purchase," said Tina Hatcher, spokesperson for Rapids Water Park.

"However, when they are in the lines for the rides, or they are on the slides or in the pools, masks are not required," said Bob Morgan, marketing manager for Rapids Water Park.

2) Cookies for Healthcare Heroes Event

The event honors the frontline COVID-19 workers who have been working so hard over the last year.

Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. cookie lovers can choose to purchase any of the eight popular varieties of Girl Scout cookies as well as donate to Cookies for Healthcare Heroes at a drive-through cookie booth at four locations:



The Landing at Tradition, 10824 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Jupiter Medical Center, 1210 S. Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458

GSSEF Headquarters, 6944 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33388

3) Jupiter Irish Fest

Abacoa Town Center on Saturday, March 13 from 11 a.m. - 1`0 p.m.

$10 General Admission, Children 12 and Under free. Jupiter Irish Fest will feature authentic Irish food, drink, culture, entertainment, and live music.

4) St. Patrick's Day Festival - Port St. Lucie

A salute to St. Patrick and Irish Culture at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. The St. Patrick’s Parade opens the festivities at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13 and marches right into where the festival begins at noon. Traditional Irish cuisine, beer, music and other culinary delights will be accompanied by Irish dancing and carnival rides.

5) Shamrockin' the Haus - Lake Worth

On Saturday, March 13 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. the American German Club will have their celebration. $20 gets you a dinner of Bangers and Mash or Corned Beef & Cabbage or Vegetarian Entree. A variety of Irish and German beers will be on tap for purchase.