Fourth of July, Shaggy, and new animals on safari round out this weekend's events

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is so much going on this Fourth of July weekend it was hard to narrow down our list. From live reggae to a slew of patriotic events, and even some new animals on safari here are your '5 Fun Things to do this Weekend.'

1) 18th Annual Florida Jerk Festival - West Palm Beach

Grammy-winning reggae superstar Shaggy headlines as well as performances by Soca Sensation Skinny Fabulous and the soulful reggae group LUST. The event is being billed as the "Premier Caribbean Food Festival in Florida." The Jerk Experience is a foodie event where you can try everything jerk from chicken to ice cream. Plus a Kid Zone, full of exciting games, carnival rides, and bounce houses.

July 4, 2021 from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Adults $35 | Kids $5 (prices increase at the gate).

2) Freedom 4 Miler - Tequesta

A meaningful and memorable 4-mile run where all proceeds go directly towards benefitting 'Believe With Me's' families of fallen soldiers. Be a part of a beautiful, meaningful, impactful celebration of our Independence, freedoms, and the families that have paid for all of it with the sacrifice of their loved ones. Your generosity towards this cause will help purchase Christmas gifts for more than 1500 children of fallen soldiers.

“We want people to really enjoy their Fourth of July but really remember who gave them this opportunity,” said Believe with Me founder, Lyette Reback.

3) Fourth on Flagler - West Palm Beach

The event is back on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. The city is trying to spread people out, so they've moved attractions away from one another. This is a free family-friendly event on Sunday, July 4 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. There will be roving entertainment, food, and drinks available for purchase, live music by Remix on the NewDay USA Stage located on the Palm, a DJ stage on the south end at Post Park, and a themed show at the Centennial Fountain . Additionally, Supercar Week will host “Drive-In 4th,” an all makes and models car show along Flagler Drive.

Fireworks will start around 9:09 p.m.

4) New Bongos at Lion Country Safari - Loxahatchee

Check out these Bongos. They were introduced to the prairie today at Lion Country Safari. Posted by T.A. Walker on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Lion Country Safari has introduced two male eastern bongo antelopes to the safari. Makumi and Bakari, one-year-old and two years old respectively, relocated to Lion Country Safari in late April. Following their arrival, they have spent some time acclimating to their new home, but are now visible to the public in the Kalahari Bushveldt section of the preserve (right before the lions section).

Bongos are native to forest and savanna habitats in Africa. This species is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is in decline as a result of habitat loss and hunting.

MORE: Just weeks after being ranked one of the “10Best” safari parks in the country, Lion Country Safari ranked among the top 12 zoos in Florida by Trip101. Other zoos on the list include Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Zoo Miami. Lion Country Safari is the only safari park to be named on among the top zoos in Florida.

5) Fourth of July Celebration - Royal Palm Beach

Beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4, residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day with a grand firework display set to start at 9 p.m. at Mullins Park. Admission and parking are free.

All-new family-friendly activities:



Cool zone run operated by the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department. Bring your kids' bathing suits and a towel

Game zone and a community cornhole area sponsored by BlueStream Fiber

Fireworks

Live Entertainment:

