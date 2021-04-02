Sesame Street’s Julia debuts at SeaWorld Orlando for Autism Acceptance Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday, Sesame Street’s Julia started making contactless appearances at SeaWorld Orlando's Seasame Street Land.

A special moment for us and our amazing guests. 💙 #AutismAcceptanceMonth https://t.co/pvuFf6KaRr — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) April 2, 2021

The appearances will happen several times daily through the end of the month.

"Julia is an amazing four-year-old with autism who loves to draw and play with her friends Elmo and Abby Cadabby. Julia shows kids that we’re all a little different but share the same joy of play and friendship," said a SeaWorld spokesperson.

The park says guests can take "Physically distanced photos with Julia.