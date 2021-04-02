Watch
Sesame Street’s Julia debuts at SeaWorld Orlando for Autism Acceptance Month

SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando is announcing the month-long debut of Julia at Sesame Street Land in celebration of Autism Acceptance Month.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:40:13-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday, Sesame Street’s Julia started making contactless appearances at SeaWorld Orlando's Seasame Street Land.

The appearances will happen several times daily through the end of the month.

"Julia is an amazing four-year-old with autism who loves to draw and play with her friends Elmo and Abby Cadabby. Julia shows kids that we’re all a little different but share the same joy of play and friendship," said a SeaWorld spokesperson.

The park says guests can take "Physically distanced photos with Julia.

