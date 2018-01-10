SeaWorld announces Christian concert series

Mostly Cloudy
SeaWorld is now hosting a Christian music fan concert every Saturday running January 20 - February 10. They call the event Praise Wave.
The concerts are included with park admission and take place between 1:30 - 4 p.m. at the Nautilus Theater. You can upgrade to reserve seats for $19.
Walt Disney World and Universal Studios offer similar programming during the year with their 'Night of Joy' and 'Rock the Universe' shows respectively.
Praise Wave Schedule
Saturday, January 20 - Steven Curtis Chapman (yes, I know I picked the oldest song from him, but it's a personal fav).
Saturday, January 27 - Lecrae
Saturday, February 3 - Switchfoot
Saturday, February 10 - Mercy Me
