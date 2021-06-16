'Ritz Carlton' of doggie daycares to open in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — K9 Resorts is a new glamourous pet boarding facility under construction in Wellington. It's being billed as the Ritz Carlton of doggie daycares. According to owners David and Heather Blevins pet adoptions were up around 30% in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic so demand for facilities like this one is very high.

"This is our luxury suite, it's nine by eight [it] has tile from Turkey, epoxy floors, and of course a chandelier," said David Blevins. "Dogs love chandeliers... of course they do. [We] can't be the Ritz Carlton of doggy daycares and not have chandeliers."

"It's built pretty high end, but more importantly is the five-star service that every dog and pet parent is going to receive when they come to us," said Heather Blevins.

The Blevins don't expect the glitz and glamour to come with a higher price tag, "Although we are the Ritz Carlton of doggy daycares, the prices should be in line with most other doggy daycares, we just want to have a nice, super clean, upscale place for people to be able to take their dogs."

"We have three different accommodations we have the luxury suite. It's a nine by eight room and then we have the executive suites, those are five by seven. And then we have smaller compartments for dogs that are maybe crate training at home and they want to keep it consistent," said Heather Blevins.

The coronavirus has caused struggles for the couple to get the facility open, "It was very intimidating and, you know our build-out is taking a lot longer because of the pandemic, there's a lot of supplies we weren't able to get on time so we thought we were going to be done in March," said Heather Blevins.

The owners of the facility say that they plan to be open by August in Wellington about two miles from the Mall at Wellington Green.

K9 Resort Address

3381 Fairlane Farms Rd.

Wellington, FL 33414

And even with the labor shortages in Florida, they don't think they will have any trouble staffing up. "Who doesn't want to play with puppies, you know, so I think we've got a little bit of an advantage hopefully over other industry," said David Blevins.