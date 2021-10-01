Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opens at EPCOT in Orlando

ORLANDO — 50 years ago, Walt Disney World opened its doors to the Magic Kingdom. Now, 5 decades later, one of the new additions to the theme parks is at EPCOT where an expansion opened Friday morning at the France pavilion. Anchoring this expansion is a new family-friendly attraction inviting guests into the larger-than-life world of “Ratatouille.”

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in 3-D, a new family-friendly attraction, inviting guests into a larger-than-life world of Ratatouille.

"You're going on an adventure with Chef Remy, and so what's so cool is you feel like you are shrunk down to the size of a rat," said Walt Disney World's Ramit Kapoor.

As you ride on the trackless attraction, you'll duck, weave, and zip along trying to not get caught by the kitchen staff as they punch through walls.

"Yeah where there's a lot of scurrying, a lot of cameras involved," said Krista Sheffler, a Production Manager for Pixar.

"You honestly feel like, oh my gosh I'm walking into that movie from Ratatouille," said Kapoor.

"Everything is larger than life because you're seeing the world from the point of view of a rat, you are a rat in the film on this ride and that's not an experience you could get any other way," said Jerome Ranft a sculptor Pixar.

The best part for kids is there is no age or height requirement.