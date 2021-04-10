Recipe: Simply Shrimp, from Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sometimes you want to cook something simple, but delicious. That's why WPTV NewsChannel 5 headed to Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen in West Palm Beach to get their “Simply Shrimp” recipe you can cook at home.

"At just 25 years old, Chef Eddy brings a playful energy and creativity to Fern Street’s scratch kitchen that shines through his menu. A native of Guatemala, Zapil loves incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables, and a hint of Latin American flavors into his dishes and takes pride in being inventive in the kitchen. At Fern Street, the core of the concept is the ingredients and every dish on Fern Street’s menu is menu is nitrate-free, antibiotic-free, non-GMO and humanely raised," said a Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen spokesperson.

Simply Shrimp (at-home recipe)

Ingredients:



3 ea Oishii Shrimp (shell on)

½ cup sliced celery

2 ea sliced garlic cloves

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp pink salt

Juice of half a lime

Method:

1. Preheat oven to “broil”

2. Add olive oil to a cast iron pan

3. Add 3 Oishii shrimp (shell on) and broil for 5 minutes

4. Remove pan from oven and add celery, garlic and salt to pan, broil for 2 minutes

5. Remove pan from oven and add fresh lime juice, broil for 2 minutes

6. Remove and add salt to taste

7. Plate and serve

