Rapids Water Park set to open for spring break in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, Rapids Water Park is set to open its gates in time for spring break. The 2021 season will be 181 days long and the venue will be open daily from March, 13 through April 11.

Tickets start at $46.99, plus taxes and fees, parking is $14.02, and right now Gold Season passes are on sale for $99.95.

“Our guests and team members are ready for the return of fun and Rapids Water Park’s thrilling slides and attractions,” said Bryan Megrath, General Manager of Rapids Water Park. “We offer a great outdoor entertainment venue spanning dozens of acres where families and friends can safely spend time together”.

Rapids said it is following COVID-19 safety guidelines, “To ensure the safest experience for everyone, we also need our guests to help by adhering to social distancing practices, washing and sanitizing hands frequently, and following safety guidelines provided by our trained staff,” said Megrath.

Rapids Water Park COVID-19 Guidelines

