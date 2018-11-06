Rapids Water Park extends season through November

The largest water park in South Florida has decided to stay open a little longer than normal.

Rapids Water Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends and open each day during the week of Thanksgiving. Eventually closing for the season after Nov. 25.

“With Florida having warmer weather than other parts of the country, we get calls and emails all the time asking if we’ll be open in November,” stated Rapids Water Park General Manager Bryan Megrath in a statement. “An extended operating season provides more time for residents and season pass holders to visit as well as gives an opportunity for tourists to make a splash in the fall.”



If you bring a non-perishable food item for the Palm Beach Food Bank you can get a reduced admission for $19.99.