Pumpkin patches of South Florida

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This is a living list, to add a venue please e-mail tawalker@wptv.com Bedner's Farm Fresh Market

10066 Lee Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33473

https://bit.ly/3DCLjdu Countryside Family Farms

6325 81st St, Vero Beach, FL 32967

https://www.countrysidecitrus.com/countryside-fall-festival-and-maze First United Methodist Church

9087 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434

https://www.facebook.com/FUMCBoca/videos/501336027005453 First United Methodist Church

260 Prima Vista Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983

http://www.pslfumc.com/ Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkins

419 Lakeview Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

https://www.mrjackolanternspumpkins.com/ Pumpkin Towne Pumpkin Patches

14 N Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458

2635 FL-7, Wellington, FL 33414

2200 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994

https://www.pumpkintowne.com/ The Buggy Bunch

1450 21st St, Vero Beach, FL 32960

https://www.thebuggybunch.com/pumpkin-patch/ The Grace Place Pumpkin Patch

1550 SE Salerno Rd, Stuart, FL 34997

https://www.facebook.com/TheGracePlace/ Trinity Pumpkin Patch

9625 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410

https://www.tcspbg.org/

You Farm16651 Rembrandt Road, Loxahatchee, FL 33470

https://youfarmgreens.com/collections/fall-at-you-farm



