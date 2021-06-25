Pride on the Block, free tribute shows, laughs, and a garage sale this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

1) Pride on the Block - West Palm Beach

Pride on the Block returns to Clematis Street this weekend

The sights, the sounds, and the energy of West Palm Beach's Pride on the Block will return this weekend. It will take place along the 500 block of Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach.

The second annual event is a one-day festival with food and vendors, a lively multi-generational and family-friendly event infused with live music, art, games and live performances. Organizers said there will be security during the event to keep people safe. It's Saturday, June 26 from 2 p.m. - midnight.

2) Pear Jam Tribute

A free show at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens. Pearl Jam tribute band "Still Alive" will perform Friday, June 25 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

3) Comedian Brad Williams - West Palm Beach

Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now, and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. A California native, Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out shows all over the country and the world. He has four shows this weekend, one of them is already sold out. Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees.

4) The Leafy Greens Band - Lantana

This married couple plays amazing covers of artists like Fleetwood Mac plus the best hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s, '10s, and Today. They will be at the Old Key Lime House on Sunday, June 26 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

5) South Florida Fair Garage Summer Sale

Local nonprofit organizations and families will offer everything from bargains to fantastic finds, all in spacious and air-conditioned comfort. Saturday, June 26 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets are $5, kids 12 and under are free.

