Pride Market, Cajun Food, Tommy Davidson, and the Beatles this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — A modified Palm Beach Pride event, some hot spice, and laughs are on tap for this weekend.

1) Palm Beach Pride Market - Lake Worth Beach

Pride month celebrated with events in Palm Beach County

The Pride Market will be a free open-air marketplace. Attendees can expect to see some of their favorite Pride vendors, along with many new ones, who will offer quality products, prepared foods, fresh produce, plants, gourmet meals and treats, handicrafts, and more. This will be a family-friendly and pet-friendly LGBTQ+ event. It's on Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bryant Park on the City of Lake Worth Beach Intracoastal.

CLICK HERE for more Pride events (scroll to the bottom of the page).

2) Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival - Jupiter

The 3rd Annual Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival returns to Abacoa on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Downtown Abacoa. At this free event get a taste of "N'awlins" with authentic Cajun food, cooking demonstrations, live music, and more.

3) Founder’s Day Weekend - Palm Beach

The Flagler Museum celebrates its anniversary each year by opening to the public free of charge in honor of the Museum's founder, Jean Flagler Matthews, who was Henry Flagler's youngest granddaughter. Capacity will be limited this year for safety, with reservations required in advance and entry times assigned to all visitors. To reserve Founder's Day Weekend admission tickets, call (561) 655-2833 ext. 10. Tickets will not be available online or in person.

4) Tommy Davidson with special Guest Marvin Dixon - West Palm Beach

Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – has earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color. He has five shows this weekend tickets start at $22 plus taxes, fees, and a two-drink minimum.

5) Beatles Tribute Band - Palm Beach Gardens

Come rock the summer nights away at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens. Enjoy free live music from hit tribute bands every Friday evening in Downtown Park from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

