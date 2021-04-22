PREVIEW: 'Savor the Avenue' in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray's well-known 'Savor the Avenue' event is a memorable one along Atlantic Ave. every year.

"It is a restaurant-driven event and a business-driven event, it is about our dining scene," said Laura Simon, Executive director, Downtown Development Authority in Delray Beach.

New in Delray Beach: Jimmy Buffett, Delray Beach Market, and 'Savor the Avenue' returns

The four-course dining extravaganza has been delayed twice, canceled last year due to COVID-19, and postponed this year a week because of severe weather.

Monday, April 26 the event is happening and it's one of the first big events for the city in more than a year.

Normally the tables are set down five blocks of Atlantic Avenue, but this year the tables will be spread out among the restaurants to keep things safer.

"What I’ve seen in the past was glorious and I just hope we can compete. I know we have a situation where are staggering tables but we want to exploit our food and show where we’re good, the service. And be good in the community," said Mit Amin, Director of guest relations at Avalon.

Organizers with the Downtown Development Authority said they've reduced the event size by 400 people for social distancing reasons.

"Because it is a dining event, it is outside, the [City] Commission felt very comfortable because of the way we are setting it up," said Simon.

Big Time Restaurant Group has three restaurants on Atlantic Ave. participating including City Oyster, Rocco's Tacos, and Elisabetta's.

"I’m getting goosebumps right now, because that’s one of the joys of the restaurant business is being able to provide this, because look, I love it personally, I know you do, who doesn’t love to eat out with their friends and family. So this is a celebration of that," said Todd Herbst, co-founder, Big Time Restaurant Group.

"An ability to show we can do something nice and show a unified strategy amongst the city as well as the restaurants, it’s the best way to go, it’s moving forward," said Amin.

A few tickets are available and guests should check with the individual participating restaurants for availability.

"Our spirit is back. Even though it was broken and it was the scariest time for me, economically, and for my restaurant brethren of course," said Herbst.

One restaurant, Death or Glory Bar, had to pull out of the event because they bought perishable items that would spoil. They hosted their event on its original date for ticket holders at their establishment.

Participants of the event are invited to the after-party held at the new Delray Beach Market.