'Polar Express' on track out of Miami for the Holidays

MIAMI — As Santa rang a jingle bell he shouted, "The first gift of Christmas!" as kids cheered in their Christmas PJs.

"And aren't we all ready for a little bit of holiday cheer for a little bit of celebration, some time to spend with our families, our loved ones," Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline Trains said enthusiastically about the holiday tradition returning to South Florida.

Saturday, 'The Polar Express' experience began departing out of MiamiCentral Station.

"This is an onboard theatrical experience based on a book and a movie that starred Tom Hanks that talks about a little boy and [his] desire to believe in Christmas," said Goddard.

Onboard, kids interact with the actors and are read the Christmas classic. as they are served all the holiday treats like cocoa and Walker's shortbread.

“To be able to bring that to life in a theatrical performance onboard a train, on board an actual train, and to take off and to have Santa on board, it really is a magical thing,” said Goddard.

The adventure doesn't leave the city of Miami and tickets to get onboard cost around $55.

"It's a great memory that you can create with your kids with your family over the holiday periods," said Goddard.