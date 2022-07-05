Places to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday, July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day. Here are some of the fun places to celebrate.

Coolinary

4580 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

(561) 249-6760

Coolinary is offering two specials to celebrate one of our favorite food holidays of the year:

Chef Tim’s crowd-favorite Fried Chicken & Jalapeno Cheddar Waffle and a split of Zonin Prosecco $33

Tennessee Hot Chicken served on a Steamed Bun with Pickled Green Tomato, Garlic Aioli and a split of Zonin Prosecco $20

When: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Reservations: (561) 249-6760 or online [resy.com].

The REGIONAL

651 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

(561) 557-6460

Chef Lindsay Autry has National Fried Chicken Day covered with a dine-in and take-out option:

Three-course prix fixe All-You-Can Fried Chicken feast $48 + tax + gratuity

Fried Chicken Buckets to-go: 12 pieces of REGIONAL Fried Chicken, a pint of Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter pickles, House Sauce $35 (regularly $45)

When: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm.

Stage Kitchen & Bar

2000 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408

(561) 408-3685

There is a new sammy in town and it is Chef Pushkar Marathe’s Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich with Blue Cheese and Pineapple Slaw. What better day than National Fried Chicken Day to enjoy this flavor-packed spicy addition to Stage’s lunch menu. $16

When: Now available for lunch daily starting at 11:30 a.m.

