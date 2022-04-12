Watch
Pitbull's 'Can't Stop Us Now' Tour to end at Hard Rock Live 

Concert scheduled for Oct. 19
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Pitbull Performs during the I Feel Good Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 12:59:29-04

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grammy-award-winning "Mr. Worldwide" will close out his current tour at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now" tour has more than 50 stops and will culminate at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and start at $65.

