Pitbull's 'Can't Stop Us Now' Tour to end at Hard Rock Live
Concert scheduled for Oct. 19
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Pitbull Performs during the I Feel Good Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grammy-award-winning "Mr. Worldwide" will close out his current tour at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now" tour has more than 50 stops and will culminate at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and start at $65.
