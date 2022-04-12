Pitbull's 'Can't Stop Us Now' Tour to end at Hard Rock Live 

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grammy-award-winning "Mr. Worldwide" will close out his current tour at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now" tour has more than 50 stops and will culminate at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and start at $65.