Paul McCartney coming to Seminole Hard Rock for first time

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Paul McCartney is saying "Hi, Hi, Hi" to South Florida.

The 79-year-old singer, songwriter and musician, perhaps best known for being one of the Beatles, will make a pair of Florida stops among the 14 dates on his "Got Back" tour, it was announced Friday.

McCartney is scheduled to perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood for the first time May 25. He'll then travel to Orlando three days later.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you.

Well, I got back!” - Paul



The "Got Back" tour is McCartney's first since his "Freshen Up" tour wrapped in July 2019.

McCartney's tour will chronicle songs from his solo, Wings and Beatles catalogues, including "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Band on the Run" and "Live and Let Die."

In celebration of McCartney's first-ever trip to the Hard Rock Live, the façade of the hotel guitar at the Seminole Hard Rock will feature a special musical presentation of his songs Friday night.

Tickets for his Seminole Hard Rock performance will go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m.